‘The Voice’ champ Sofronio Vasquez returns to the Philippines!

Sofronio Vasquez has officially touched down in the Philippines.

The Filipino singer took to Facebook to announce his much-awaited return, sharing with fans, “I’m back Pinas!”

He is set to perform in his first solo concert in Cebu on January 18, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The talented artist made history as the first Asian and first Filipino to win ‘The Voice USA’, joining Team Michael Bublé. In the finale, he wowed audiences with his powerful renditions of Sia’s “Unstoppable” and “A Million Dreams” from ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Fans are excited to see what’s next for this rising star.

