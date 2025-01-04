David Licauco on being single: Chill lang

David Licauco recently revealed that he is currently single and “chill,” amidst the breakup of Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto.

During a livestream on December 15, 2024, for the launch of his new coffee business, ‘Good Drip’ David jokingly mentioned that he would be “looking for a new girlfriend.”

In his latest Instagram post, David shared a photo of himself dressed casually in a black shirt and shorts, with the caption: “Chill lang.”

The actor, known as “Pambansang Ginoo,” seemed to keep his mood light and carefree following the news surrounding his friends.

In a ‘Fast Talk’ segment with Boy Abunda in June 2024, David had previously shared that his love life status was “taken,” but he refrained from revealing the identity of the person who had captured his heart.

During the same interview, David revealed that he sees himself getting married between the ages of 35 and 36.

He also shared that he prefers “kissing” over “cuddling.” When asked about his ideal woman, David mentioned that she should be “someone who is smart and understanding.”

Following the announcement of Barbie’s breakup with Jak Roberto, some netizens couldn’t help but link David to Barbie, especially given their popular “Team BarDa” pairing.

The two gained massive fan support for their roles as Fidel and Klay in the 2022 historical portal fantasy series ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra.’