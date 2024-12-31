Year in review: Filipina beauty queens who made waves in 2024

The Philippines has long been a powerhouse in beauty pageants, consistently producing queens who inspire global audiences with their grace, intelligence, and advocacy.

Fueled by their passion, Filipino beauty queens continue to raise the country’s flag high on international platforms. This year is no exception, as Filipinas once again showcased the nation’s pride and talent to the world.

Here are the exceptional Filipinas who made us proud in 2024!

Chelsea Manalo

Chelsea Manalo made history as the first Black Filipina to represent the Philippines at Miss Universe 2024, held in Mexico. In the “Voice for Change” category of the 73rd Miss Universe competition, she highlighted the plight of children of overseas Filipino workers which resonated deeply with many.

During the national costume presentation, she wore a “Hiraya” design by Manny Halasan, representing the Manila galleon and the arrival of Christianity and Islam in the Philippines, which earned her the coveted Best National Costume award. Manalo reached the Top 30 semifinals and made history as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia.

Jasmin Bungay

A former OFW in Dubai, Jasmin Bungay, captured the hearts of Filipinos when she secured the second runner-up title at Miss Globe 2024. During the Q&A portion, she shared a powerful message about the importance of living in the moment and forming genuine, face-to-face connections in a technology-driven world. Her national costume, Bituwing Marikit, was a breathtaking midnight blue ensemble symbolizing the sacrifices of OFWs in the Middle East, inspired by their quiet moments under the desert sky, dreaming of home.

Ahtisa Manalo

Ahtisa Manalo displayed immense strength and determination at Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam, securing a spot in the Top 10. Her charm and elegance earned her the prestigious Cosmo People’s Choice Award.

Despite suffering from a sprained ankle, Ahtisa continued to shine with a flawless performance, wearing a beautiful blue, flowy gown during the jury session. Her national costume, an iconic Dyesebel-inspired creation by Ehran Montoya, was also a showstopper.

Alethea Ambrosio

Representing the Philippines at Miss Supranational 2024 in Poland, Ambrosio advanced to the Top 12 and claimed the title of Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania 2024, making history as the first Filipina to receive the continental title. This recognizes her as the highest-ranking representative from the continent outside the Top 5.

CJ Opiaza

CJ Opiaza also brought immense pride to the Philippines with her first runner-up finish at Miss Grand International 2024 in Thailand. During the evening gown segment, she mesmerized the audience with her silver sequin gown designed by Filipino designer Mak Tumang, complete with a flowing white cape.

Angelica Lopez

Angelica Lopez made it to the Top 20 at Miss International 2024, showcasing her strength, confidence, and authenticity. During the grand opening segment, Angelica dazzled the audience in her “Pearl of the Orient Seas” national costume, leaving a lasting impression with her grace and poise.

Global beauty pageants are not only a battle of beauty and wits but also a powerful platform where women’s passion, determination, and advocacy inspire others around the world. Let’s continue supporting these inspiring Filipinas as they proudly represent the Philippines in the coming years!