What 2025 holds for OFWs: Insights from Feng Shui expert Master Hanz Cua

As 2025 approaches, OFWs are looking forward to the new year with hopes of better opportunities and prosperity.

To offer guidance, we turned to Master Hanz Cua, a renowned Feng Shui expert based in the Philippines, for his insights on the upcoming year.

According to Master Hanz, industries related to the fire element are expected to thrive in 2025. These include sectors like food, restaurants, gas stations, electricity, technology, programming, and electronics.

“The element of the snake itself is fire. So, technology and fire-related industries would be a peak ulit this year. Mga fire industry, mga negosyong may kinalaman sa social media, vlogging, technology, and application,” he told The Filipino Times in an exclusive interview.

When asked about advice for OFWs interested in starting a business in the upcoming year, Master Hanz cautioned that not everyone is destined to be an entrepreneur.

“May mga tao talaga sa birth chart nila o destiny nila na mag-empleyado. Don’t get me wrong, hindi ibig sabihin empleyado ka, hindi ka mayaman,” he said. “May businessmen naman, na akala natin pag nag-business tayo, yayaman tayo agad. Lalo pa pala naging bankrupt, lalo pa pala nalugi ng mas malaking pera.”

He recommended OFWs check their astrology to determine whether their destiny lies in business or employment. This self-awareness can help guide career decisions and ensure they are on the right path.

“Sa mga OFW natin, malayo man kayo sa pamilya pero ang tatandaan natin na para kanino ba tayo nagsasakripisyo? Para sa family. So we enjoy each day, we appreciate what we have and we recount our blessings. Kanya-kanya tayong life story, kanya-kanya tayong life journey. No need to compare yourself, wag na natin hanapin yung wala sa atin,” he said.

Practices for good fortune in 2025

For those looking to enhance their fortune, Master Hanz recommends embracing the color gold in 2025.

“Gold is our resource element which is the missing element natin. So ang pagsasot ng gold will enhance money, good fortune and good luck sa atin,” he explained. Incorporating gold into daily life, such as through clothing or accessories, could help draw positive energy and prosperity.

He also emphasized the importance of starting the year with a clean, vibrant home to bring good energy.

“Mag-general cleaning tayo bago pumasok ang Bagong Taon natin. Ayusin natin nang maliwanag ang bahay—maingay, masaya. Dapat sine-celebrate natin ang Bagong Taon sa loob ng bahay para the whole year, may tao sa bahay natin. Ang family, sama-sama,” Master Hanz said.

Placing a snake charm in the southeast direction of your homes can also attract good fortune. Additionally, serving 12 kinds of fruits and 12 dishes, including pancit and sticky rice cakes, is believed to symbolize the unity and strength of the family throughout the year, he added.

Master Hanz also stressed the importance of having a balanced life — physically, mentally, and emotionally for OFWs to stay positive in the upcoming years, despite juggling work and personal lives while being far from their families.

“To create balance, portion of everything. Paunti-unti. Huwag mo i-overdo ang isang part ng buhay mo. Madaling sabihin, mahirap i-balance ang buhay. That’s the reality of life,” he said.

With these advise ad guidance, OFWs can enter the new year with a clear sense of direction, knowing that their journey, despite its challenges, will be filled with joy and prosperity.

For a forecast tailored to your Chinese Zodiac Sign, here is Master Hanz Cua’s prediction for 2025: