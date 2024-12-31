UAE New Year 2025: Discover where the spectacular fireworks and celebrations will be held

The UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are widely celebrated for their breathtaking displays, attracting both international tourists and local residents in droves.

Curious about where this year’s spectacular fireworks shows will be held across each emirate? Keep reading for all the details on the must-see locations and events that will light up the night sky as we welcome 2025!

Abu Dhabi

According to WAM, the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s Supreme Organising Committee has announced an exciting New Year’s Eve program featuring a record-breaking 53-minute fireworks display. The festivities will commence with a dazzling 20-minute drone show at 11:40pm, showcasing 6,000 drones, including a world-first image formed by 3,000 drones, symbolizing New Year aspirations.

The Corniche, Yas Island, and Al Hudayriyat Island will also host their own spectacular fireworks displays, ensuring a vibrant celebration as the city welcomes 2025.

Dubai

Dubai is set to dazzle with over 45 fireworks displays across 36 strategic locations, including iconic tourist and commercial sites, welcoming visitors from around the globe.

Authorities have meticulously planned and organized these stunning displays to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Key locations include the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Expo City, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai Design District, Bluewaters (The Beach JBR), Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta, and J1 La Mer Beach, promising an unforgettable celebration as the city ushers in the New Year.

Sharjah

This year, Sharjah will ring in 2025 with 25-minute fireworks displays at three key destinations: Al Majaz Waterfront (five minutes), Al Heera Beach (10 minutes), and Khorfakkan Beach (10 minutes). Organized by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, each location promises exciting and unique activities for everyone to enjoy.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is set to impress this New Year’s Eve with “Our Story in the Sky,” a 15-minute display featuring fireworks, drones, and laser effects. The emirate aims to set new Guinness World Records, marking it as the longest New Year’s celebration in its history.

The show will include three segments inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty, heritage, and culture, culminating in a remarkable display of fireworks and drones at midnight.

Last year, the emirate set two Guinness World Records for the Longest Sequence of Floating Fireworks and the Longest Straight-Line Drone Show, solidifying its status as a top destination for New Year’s festivities.

Wherever you are in the UAE, ka-TFT, we hope you have a wonderful and memorable New Year’s Eve celebration. Happy New Year!