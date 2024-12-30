Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

MMFF four-day gross sales higher than last year 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: MMFF/FB

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has surpassed last year’s gross sales, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“So far, yung four-day gross receipts this year ay higher than last year. Sana ma-sustain,” said MMDA Chairman Romando Artes in a message to NewsWatch Plus.

[Translation: So far, the four-day gross receipts this year are higher than last year. I hope it can be sustained.]

The MMDA chief did not specify the top-earning films but assured the public that some of the entries are now being shown in more cinemas following the MMFF’s ‘Gabi ng Parangal’ (Awards Night) held on Friday, December 27.

Artes also added that there have been no discussions yet regarding an extended run for the 50th edition of the film festival.

“Wala pa. We’ll see after the New Year,” he said.

[Translation: Not yet. We’ll see after the New Year.]

MMFF clarified Eugene Domingo’s tribute video

The MMFF executive committee clarified that the tribute video shown during the awards night was dedicated to both living and deceased movie icons, not just an “in-memoriam” segment as some had claimed.

The officials dismissed rumors that the presentation was meant to honor only those who have passed away. The tribute featured a number of celebrated figures, including Joseph Estrada, Christopher de Leon, Hilda Koronel, Nora Aunor, Eugene Domingo, among others.

“We hope this clears up any misunderstandings and allows us to focus on celebrating the achievements of the film industry,” MMFF officials said.

The awards night, which gathered the biggest names in Philippine cinema, concluded with the film ‘Green Bones’, starring Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, bringing home six major awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Dennis Trillo), Best Supporting Actor (Ruru Madrid), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Child Performer.

‘Isang Himala’ bagged five awards from the festival.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20241230 PBBM Budget 02

Marcos signs P6.326T budget for 2025

42 mins ago
Sharjah fireworks. WAM

Sharjah to host 25 minutes of fireworks across 3 venues on New Year’s Eve

59 mins ago
Flight istock

UAE expresses condolences to South Korea after tragic plane crash

2 hours ago
Bus RTA from Gov of Dubai Media Office

RTA Dubai expands free public WiFi to more bus stations

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button