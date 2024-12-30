MMFF four-day gross sales higher than last year 

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has surpassed last year’s gross sales, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“So far, yung four-day gross receipts this year ay higher than last year. Sana ma-sustain,” said MMDA Chairman Romando Artes in a message to NewsWatch Plus.

[Translation: So far, the four-day gross receipts this year are higher than last year. I hope it can be sustained.]

The MMDA chief did not specify the top-earning films but assured the public that some of the entries are now being shown in more cinemas following the MMFF’s ‘Gabi ng Parangal’ (Awards Night) held on Friday, December 27.

Artes also added that there have been no discussions yet regarding an extended run for the 50th edition of the film festival.

“Wala pa. We’ll see after the New Year,” he said.

[Translation: Not yet. We’ll see after the New Year.]

MMFF clarified Eugene Domingo’s tribute video

The MMFF executive committee clarified that the tribute video shown during the awards night was dedicated to both living and deceased movie icons, not just an “in-memoriam” segment as some had claimed.

The officials dismissed rumors that the presentation was meant to honor only those who have passed away. The tribute featured a number of celebrated figures, including Joseph Estrada, Christopher de Leon, Hilda Koronel, Nora Aunor, Eugene Domingo, among others.

“We hope this clears up any misunderstandings and allows us to focus on celebrating the achievements of the film industry,” MMFF officials said.

The awards night, which gathered the biggest names in Philippine cinema, concluded with the film ‘Green Bones’, starring Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, bringing home six major awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Dennis Trillo), Best Supporting Actor (Ruru Madrid), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Child Performer.

‘Isang Himala’ bagged five awards from the festival.