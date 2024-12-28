YEARLY HOROSCOPE: 2025 SPECIAL

As 2025 approaches, Filipino astrologer Resti Santiago shares his forecast with The Filipino Times about how planetary influences will shape each zodiac sign in the coming year.

Whether you’re seeking guidance for personal growth, relationships, or career paths, his astrological predictions aim to illuminate what the stars have in store for 2025.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Luck for you will come from trips or siblings. Spend time to learn something new: read a book or take short courses, it can be online or in-person, the most important thing is that you get to improve your skills or talents. Spend some time with siblings.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Your luck this year will come from your own efforts. The focus should be on how to maximize your profits. Do more and you will earn more.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

This remains a year of beginnings and expansion for you and if you play your cards right, there can be a promotion or increase in your finances in 2025.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

The second half of the year is going to be very significant for you to make changes in your life. This is the time for you to start a new life, or new business, or explore something new. However, you may have to let go of some things first before you can welcome what is new.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

2025 may be challenging for you if you do not do some PR or marketing. You have to let the world know your talents, abilities, and goals if you want to achieve more. Do not spend on unimportant things. Do your accounting.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Transformation is the keyword for you. Important decisions must be made before you can move forward. You may also have to take care of your body and mind in order to achieve what you want.

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

The good news for you is that the last of the most challenging influences are about to be over this year and you can now work on rebuilding your life. Focus on what is important to you. Learn to instill boundaries in your life.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

The year starts with confusion and perhaps conflict but if you will approach everything with reason, then you can handle whatever problem that may arise. Luck can come from someone abroad. Enroll in a course to learn new skills.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You will get luckier as the year progresses, but you must first work on making sure that the foundation of your life is in order. Take care of your health, family, and literally the house. Put these matters in order. Opportunities for growth will increase in the second half of the year.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Your goal this year is to improve your social skills and if you can work on that, there will be luck in your personal relationships. If you are single, there is a higher chance that you can find the love of your life this year. If you are planning to go into business, finding the right partner is necessary.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You can remain creative this year and your ability to see and adapt to future trends will help you to earn more in 2025. There will be an improvement in your career standing this year. However, if you enforce structure or boundaries with your time and resources, you may end up sickly or sad. Take care of your mind and body.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

This is going to be a transformative year for you. Too many emotions can cloud your mind, so it is important that you process emotional issues before they get too complex. You need to express feelings constructively and move forward. You can be lucky with children or creative projects.