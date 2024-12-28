‘Green Bones’ wins big at MMFF ‘Gabi ng Parangal’

A prison drama film emerged victorious at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) “Gabi ng Parangal,” held in Parañaque on December 27.
Green Bones, starring Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, took home six major awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Child Performer.
This marks a back-to-back win for GMA Pictures, which also clinched Best Picture, Best Child Performer, and Best Screenplay for Firefly at MMFF 2023.
GMA Pictures President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes shared her excitement, saying, “This movie tells a unique, outstanding story and they deserve to be heard,” she said.
For director Zig Dulay, the recognition fuels their commitment to creating more impactful films.
“Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na naantig na naman sila,” Dulay remarked.
Dennis Trillo, who portrayed a soon-to-be-released convict, expressed his surprise and gratitude upon winning the top acting award.
“Gusto namin magpasalamat sa MMFF sa patuloy na pag-aangat sa estado ng mga pelikula,” he said.
Green Bones made history with its back-to-back victory for GMA Network, a feat last achieved in 1998 and 1999 with Jose Rizal and Muro-Ami.
Full List of MMFF 2024 Award Winners:
Best Picture: Green Bones
Second Best Picture: The Kingdom
Third Best Picture: My Future You
Fourth Best Picture: Isang Himala
Best Director: (Crisanto Aquino (My Future You), Michael Tuviera (The Kingdom)
Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos (Espantaho)
Best Actor: Dennis Trillo (Green Bones)
Best Supporting Actress: Kakki Teodoro (Isang Himala)
Best Supporting Actor: Ruru Madrid (Green Bones)
Best Child Performer: Sienna Stevens (Green Bones)
Best Screenplay: Green Bones
Best Cinematography: Green Bones
Best Production Design: The Kingdom
Best Editing: My Future You
Best Original Theme Song: Isang Himala
Best Sound: Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital
Best Musical Score: Isang Himala
Best Visual Effects: The Kingdom
Gatpuno Villegas Cultural Award: The Kingdom
Gender Sensitivity Award: And the Breadwinner Is…
Breakthrough Performance: Seth Fedelin (My Future You)
Special Jury Citation: Vice Ganda (And the Breadwinner Is…)
Special Jury Prize: Topakk, Isang Himala
Best Float: Topakk and The Uninvited
This year’s MMFF continues to highlight the diverse talents and stories shaping the Philippine film industry.