Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez expresses support for OFWs during Dubai visit

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez has expressed heartfelt support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE, recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their roles as modern-day heroes.

During her recent visit to Dubai, Gravidez shared her deep admiration and gratitude for the Filipino community abroad, acknowledging their impact on her advocacy.

“I just really want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you. You are the true heroes of our country. And I’m very proud to call myself a Filipino because of the people like you,” Gravidez said.

“Maraming salamat po sa sakripisyo niyo at pagiging bayani para sa amin, para sa Pilipinas,” she added.

The beauty queen revealed that her OFW relatives are among the inspirations of her “Color the World with Kindness” campaign, an advocacy that focuses on empowering the youth through collective efforts and acts of kindness.

“They were the kindest people who lent a hand when we were at our lowest points,” she told The Filipino Times.

“This is my opportunity to give back and to connect with them kasi being a Miss World Philippines candidate, and representing the Philippines, you really have to know the stories of the people, not only back home but also people around the world,” she added.

For Gravidez, connecting with OFWs is not just a duty but a privilege. She shared her vision of becoming a voice for Filipinos abroad, with a particular focus on the emotional struggles they face due to long separations from their families.

“I can’t imagine the compromise, the sacrifice they’re doing. And maybe one of the greatest issue talaga is them being away from home and that gives them a lot of things to worry about,” she said. “And now that I am here, I want them to feel that they have a public figure back from home that they can converse with or someone who can really empower them.”

Her visit included workshops, community engagement, and a Christmas celebration with the Filipinos in the UAE.

Preparing for Miss World 2025

As the reigning Miss World Philippines, Gravidez is gearing up for the prestigious Miss World 2025 competition, where she will represent the country. Her preparation, she said, is a holistic process, involving communication training, styling strategies, and intensive pasarela practice.

However, her primary focus lies on solidifying her Filipino purpose project under the “Color the World with Kindness” campaign. The initiative currently supports over 400 children in her hometown of Baguio City through community efforts such as daycare programs and water tank installations.

“If you have the time, please also support my campaign, Color the World with Kindness. It’s all about empowering the youth and the children through acts of kindness. But more so, we’re doing now projects in my community, Maragay, Luisan, Baguio City,” Gravidez said.