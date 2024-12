I can relate to ‘breadwinner’ struggles in new film — Anthony Jennings

Actor Anthony Jennings shared his personal connection to the struggles of a breadwinner as he promotes his Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “And the Breadwinner Is….”

“Tulad ng karamihan, maaga din po ako naging breadwinner kaya ramdam ko ang hirap at saya na bitbit nila araw-araw,” Jennings said in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actor opened up about how he has relied on his family and friends to help him navigate challenges and make ends meet.

“May mga araw diyan na mahirap kaya mahalaga sa akin ang pamilya at ang mga kaibigan ko na pamilya ko na din kasi sa bawat problema na pinagdadaanan ko, sila lang ang nagsisilbing sandalan ko na kahit anong mangyari, palagi silang may paraan para mapasaya ako,” Jennings wrote.

He added, “Itong pelikulang And The Breadwinner Is talagang malapit sa puso ko. Poster pa lang maluha-luha na ako eh.”

“And the Breadwinner Is…” is top-billed by Vice Ganda and directed by award-winning filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.