CONFIRMED! Celebrities who went public with their relationships in 2024

Love is in the air! While there may be a season for breakups, 2024 has certainly shown us that it’s also a time for new beginnings and blossoming romances among Filipino celebrities.

Several stars have made headlines this year after finally going public with their relationships, giving fans a peek into their personal lives.

Here’s a look at the Pinoy celebrities who revealed their relationships this year, showing us that sometimes, love is just too beautiful to keep to themselves.

Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez

What started as undeniable on-screen chemistry has turned into a real-life romance, with Jericho Rosales confirming in August 2024 that he and Lavender Fields co-star Janine Gutierrez are dating. The actor revealed that their love story blossomed on the set of the revenge drama, where they play the role of husband and wife.

“I initially joined the project because I was really excited about the production team, but I ended up developing feelings for her,” Rosales shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News. By September, the actor revealed that their relationship is “going well and steady.”

Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez