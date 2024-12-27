EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

CONFIRMED! Celebrities who went public with their relationships in 2024

Love is in the air! While there may be a season for breakups, 2024 has certainly shown us that it’s also a time for new beginnings and blossoming romances among Filipino celebrities.

Several stars have made headlines this year after finally going public with their relationships, giving fans a peek into their personal lives.

Here’s a look at the Pinoy celebrities who revealed their relationships this year, showing us that sometimes, love is just too beautiful to keep to themselves.

Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez

What started as undeniable on-screen chemistry has turned into a real-life romance, with Jericho Rosales confirming in August 2024 that he and Lavender Fields co-star Janine Gutierrez are dating. The actor revealed that their love story blossomed on the set of the revenge drama, where they play the role of husband and wife.

“I initially joined the project because I was really excited about the production team, but I ended up developing feelings for her,” Rosales shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News. By September, the actor revealed that their relationship is “going well and steady.”

Dominic Roque and Sue Ramirez

Dominic Roque confirmed his relationship with Sue Ramirez during the red carpet premiere of The Kingdom at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), revealing that they are officially dating. Their romance caught the public’s eye after a viral video in November showed them sharing a kiss in Siargao. In a separate interview, Ramirez also expressed that they are “enjoying each other’s company” and have been seeing each other.

Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara

 

After months of speculation, Kobe Paras finally confirmed in 2024 that he is dating actress Kyline Alcantara. The basketball star made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, answering the question of his biggest crush with, “Kyline Alcantara because we are dating.” Their relationship had been the subject of rumors ever since they starred together in the online miniseries Miss Legends and were spotted at public events, including the GMA Gala.

JM De Guzman and Donnalyn Bartolome

 

After a year of courtship, Donnalyn Bartolome made her relationship with JM De Guzman public in June 2024. Bartolome shared their love story on Facebook, admitting that back in 2022, she was “almost certain” they would remain friends. However, in May 2024, the couple confirmed they were “exclusively dating” before making their relationship official to the public.

Atong Ang and Sunshine Cruz

Atong Ang Sunshine Cruz

Atong Ang and actress Sunshine Cruz also made waves after the gambling tycoon admitted that they are in a relationship during an episode of Bilyonaryo News Channel. Their romance became public after a viral video showed them sharing a kiss at a cockpit arena, sending social media into a frenzy. Netizens have since shown their support for the couple, who have both been single for a while.

It’s hard to predict, but based on the chemistry we’ve seen, who do you think will be the next celebrity couple to go public in 2025?

 

 

