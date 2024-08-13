EntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jericho Rosales confirms dating Janine Gutierrez

Photo courtesy: Jericho Rosales/FB; Janine Gutierrez/IG

Actor Jericho Rosales has confirmed that he is dating his “Lavender Fields” co-star, Janine Gutierrez. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rosales expressed his admiration for the Kapamilya actress.

“I initially joined the project because I was really excited about the production team, but I ended up developing feelings for her,” Rosales said in an interview with ABS-CBN News. 

“She’s an amazing person—sweet, kind, funny, and a talented actress.”

The actor mentioned that they enjoy spending time together, including visits to museums. When asked about their relationship, Rosales confirmed, “Yes, we’re going out.”

Rosales added that he is currently enjoying his time with Gutierrez and remains positive about their future together. 

“We’ll see where it goes. It’s really nice and happy right now—there’s no negativity. It’s fun, and I’m just enjoying it,” he said.

