Atong Ang admits relationship with Sunshine Cruz

Gambling tycoon Atong Ang has officially confirmed his romantic relationship with Sunshine Cruz.

Ang admitted the real score between him and the actress through a recent episode of Bilyonaryo News Channel, aired on December 17, after a video of their public kiss at a cockpit arena went viral on social media.

“At dito niyo lang po unang maririnig, kinumpirma mismo ni Atong Ang sa Bilyonaryo News Channel na may relasyon nga sila ni Sunshine Cruz,” news anchor Pinky Webb said.

Co-host Korina Sanchez also expressed her support for the couple, saying, “We’re happy for them. We’re happy for people who are happy. Dapat tawagan natin si Atong at Sunshine na manlibre naman ngayong Pasko. Dahil masaya sila. Ipagkalat nila ang kanilang kaligayahan.”

Ang had previously been linked to actress Gretchen Barretto, though both denied the rumors, clarifying that they were only business partners.

Meanwhile, Cruz had been in a long-term relationship with politician Macky Mathay, until she announced their separation in September 2022, after six years together.