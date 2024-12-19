EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Atong Ang admits relationship with Sunshine Cruz

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 seconds ago

Gambling tycoon Atong Ang has officially confirmed his romantic relationship with Sunshine Cruz.

Ang admitted the real score between him and the actress through a recent episode of Bilyonaryo News Channel, aired on December 17, after a video of their public kiss at a cockpit arena went viral on social media.

“At dito niyo lang po unang maririnig, kinumpirma mismo ni Atong Ang sa Bilyonaryo News Channel na may relasyon nga sila ni Sunshine Cruz,” news anchor Pinky Webb said.

Co-host Korina Sanchez also expressed her support for the couple, saying, “We’re happy for them. We’re happy for people who are happy. Dapat tawagan natin si Atong at Sunshine na manlibre naman ngayong Pasko. Dahil masaya sila. Ipagkalat nila ang kanilang kaligayahan.”

Ang had previously been linked to actress Gretchen Barretto, though both denied the rumors, clarifying that they were only business partners.

Meanwhile, Cruz had been in a long-term relationship with politician Macky Mathay, until she announced their separation in September 2022, after six years together.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T091410.410

VP Sara Duterte faces third impeachment case

13 mins ago
ph missions

Philippine missions thank UAE gov’t for amnesty program

21 hours ago
bongbong marcos

Marcos delays signing of 2025 budget to address issues

21 hours ago
DOT 1

DOT reports P712B in 2024 visitor receipts; unveils programs for 2025

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button