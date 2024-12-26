Screenshots war: BJ Pascual reveals his side of the story vs Denise Julia

Filipino celebrity photographer BJ Pascual has released his own set of screenshots in response to R&B singer Denise Julia’s claims, suggesting that her account left out key details.

The feud began when BJ, speaking on the Bad Btch Bible* podcast, accused Denise and her team of being unprofessional for canceling their photoshoot just six hours before the scheduled call time.

“I appreciate Denise’s recent efforts to address the situation and the conversation we had in the hopes of moving forward. However, some claims and portions of the images she shared on her IG stories do not reflect the full context of what transpired,” BJ wrote in his Instagram stories.

“Our team made every effort to adjust the budget down to 371K for the one-day shoot, which was below industry standards. This was part of our effort to accommodate their budget and fit within their specific range, contrary to the original P1.2M amount that Denise shared in her IG story. A detail that was not fully addressed in her video,” he added.

Nine hours before the scheduled shoot, Denise Julia’s team informed BJ Pascual that they felt unprepared—not due to budget concerns but because their glam team had backed out at the last minute. BJ’s team quickly offered an alternative stylist to help, but Denise’s team maintained that they were still “unprepared” and unable to proceed.

Ultimately, BJ’s team decided to cancel the shoot. “At 11:27 PM, approximately y6.5 hours before the scheduled call time for the creative team, out of respect for the time of everyone involved, we decided to cancel the shoot. We promptly informed everyone, including the suppliers,” BJ wrote.

“In the end, I personally covered the costs for the team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything was in place for the shoot, and this was clearly communicated to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Denise’s camp argued that the shoot had not been officially confirmed by either party. However, BJ Pascual countered this claim by revealing screenshots showing Denise’s team reconfirming the schedule.

“The shoot schedule was clearly agreed upon in their message from July 31, weeks before the shoot.

“Additionally, in our personal message exchange, Denise was made aware of the shoot and reminded of the details needed from their end (styling and glam). Since she responded to my message in agreement, we assumed she was fully aware of the details at the time,” BJ added.

At the end of his screenshot messages, BJ apologized to all netizens for publicly addressing such matters on Christmas Day.

“I sincerely apologize to the public for addressing this matter on Christmas Day, as I understand this is a time for celebration and family. Thank you for your own understanding, and let’s move forward from here with positivity and growth,” he concluded.