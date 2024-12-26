EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna claps back at netizen over husband’s outfit choice

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 seconds ago

Ellen Adarna never fails to make waves online, especially when it comes to shutting down unsolicited comments about her family.

On Instagram, Adarna shared a festive photo of her family of four with a Christmas tree and presents in the background.

Adarna and her two kids—Elias, her son with John Lloyd Cruz, and baby Liana, her daughter with Derek Ramsay—were all dressed in red, while Ramsay stood out in green. Baby Liana’s face was covered with a heart-eyed emoji, sparking curiosity from some netizens.

One netizen asked, “Why couldn’t [Derek] at least dress in red?” to which Adarna sharply replied, “Paskong pasko omg nangingialam ka!!! F*ck off.”

Another netizen questioned the decision to cover baby Liana’s face with an emoji, saying, “Why cover the baby’s face?” Adarna responded: “To avoid evil eye.” This practice, rooted in cultural superstition, is meant to protect against harm or bad luck caused by envy or malice.

Adarna is no stranger to clapping back at online criticisms. Last month, when a netizen commented on her photo of baby Liana, saying, “Sana hindi niyo ma-echapwera si Elias,” Adarna fired back, “Sana mag-isip-isip ka din.”

Once again, Adarna proves she’s not here for anyone meddling in her family life.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Al Maya Supermarkets

Revolutionizing grocery shopping: Al Maya Supermarkets unveils cutting-edge app with 24/7 free delivery in just 60 minutes

57 mins ago
BJ Pascual

Screenshots war: BJ Pascual reveals his side of the story vs Denise Julia

2 hours ago
marcos sona

Marcos ‘thoroughly reviewing’ items in proposed 2025 budget to ensure constitutionality

3 hours ago
Vice President-elect Sara Zimmerman Duterte delivers her inaugural speech after taking her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines which was witnessed by her father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. ARMAN BAYLON/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Former president Duterte backs VP Sara in legal battle over impeachment

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button