Ellen Adarna claps back at netizen over husband’s outfit choice

Ellen Adarna never fails to make waves online, especially when it comes to shutting down unsolicited comments about her family.

On Instagram, Adarna shared a festive photo of her family of four with a Christmas tree and presents in the background.

Adarna and her two kids—Elias, her son with John Lloyd Cruz, and baby Liana, her daughter with Derek Ramsay—were all dressed in red, while Ramsay stood out in green. Baby Liana’s face was covered with a heart-eyed emoji, sparking curiosity from some netizens.

One netizen asked, “Why couldn’t [Derek] at least dress in red?” to which Adarna sharply replied, “Paskong pasko omg nangingialam ka!!! F*ck off.”

Another netizen questioned the decision to cover baby Liana’s face with an emoji, saying, “Why cover the baby’s face?” Adarna responded: “To avoid evil eye.” This practice, rooted in cultural superstition, is meant to protect against harm or bad luck caused by envy or malice.

Adarna is no stranger to clapping back at online criticisms. Last month, when a netizen commented on her photo of baby Liana, saying, “Sana hindi niyo ma-echapwera si Elias,” Adarna fired back, “Sana mag-isip-isip ka din.”

Once again, Adarna proves she’s not here for anyone meddling in her family life.