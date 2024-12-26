Denise Julia mulling ‘defamation suit’ after controversy with BJ Pascual

R&B singer Denise Julia said she is consulting with her legal team regarding a possible defamation suit following her controversy with photographer BJ Pascual.

Pascual recently shared more screenshots of his team’s conversation with Julia, disputing her claim that the production budget was the main issue. The photographer asserted that they had made the necessary budget adjustments to accommodate the limitations on Julia’s end.

In response, the singer released a video recording of the supposed conversation between her group and Pascual’s team to make their planned collaboration work.

“I had moved my entire release date just to be able to work with you, out of respect for your time. I’ve stayed quiet for as long as I could, but I needed to say my piece. Even until the end, my manager was still trying to make this work, suggesting solutions and new dates so we can realign and no one’s effort goes to waste,” Julia said in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter).

The singer explained that she shared the screen recording for transparency, emphasizing that she has nothing to hide.

“What hurts the most is seeing my character publicly attacked over something that’s not just out of my control but is a business negotiation between our managers and a conversation that should’ve stayed private. You targeted me to bring me down,” she stated.

“I thought this was something we had agreed on to talk about in person. We are now in contact with our legal team about a defamation suit. I hate that this had to go this way when it didn’t have to,” she added.

Julia did not specify who would be included in the defamation case. Pascual has yet to comment on the singer’s legal plans.