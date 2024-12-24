EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE-based Filipino vocal coach leads young singers to victory at int’l competition in New York

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

A Filipino vocal coach based in the UAE has once again brought pride to the Filipino community by guiding young singers to victory at an international music competition in New York City.

Elipas Sibua, a music teacher and the UAE National Director of the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), shared the remarkable achievements of his students at the American Protégé Music Competition, celebrating their success and expressing gratitude to supporters in a social media post.

Woria Deilamani secured first place in both Traditional Music and Broadway Music in the 8-9-year-old category. Similarly, Jaira Marie Carranza, competing in the 12-13-year-old category, also earned first place in both Traditional Music and Broadway Music.

“Congratulations to my two protégés! They’ve just completed their performances. To God be all the glory and thank you for all your support and prayers,” Sibua wrote.

He also shared the success of another student, Jovita Bhaumik, who clinched first place in Broadway Music in the 14-15-year-old category with her stunning rendition of Burn from Hamilton.

“Praise God, even though I’ve been sick throughout this journey, He sustained me with His grace,” Sibua added.

