Markki Stroem shines at Mister Universe 2024, finishes 4th runner-up

Photo courtesy: markkistroem/IG

Markki Stroem is wrapping up 2024 with a remarkable achievement, securing 4th runner-up at the Mister Universe 2024 pageant held in Hollywood, California.

The Philippine representative also earned top honors, winning Best in Talent and Best in National Costume for his striking tikbalang-inspired ensemble.

“Ended up as 4th runner-up. Not bad,” Stroem shared on Instagram, reflecting on his journey.

The coveted Mister Universe 2024 crown went to Ireland’s Patrick Callahan, with other top finalists hailing from the United States, Indonesia, and the Dominican Republic.

Stroem, a talented singer and theater actor, was selected to represent the Philippines at the competition, which saw 47 candidates from across the globe.

This marked his first time competing in a pageant after years of hosting and judging various beauty contests.

“I’ve hosted and judged countless pageants, but I never joined one myself,” Stroem explained in a past interview.

“So I decided to give it one last hurrah and see how far passion and experience could take me.”

Grateful for the experience, Stroem thanked his team and supporters, acknowledging his nerves during the competition.

“Happy to have represented the Philippines, the Pearl of the Orient. Sometimes nerves take over, but I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me along the way.”

