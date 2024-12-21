Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘It’s Showtime’ to remain on GMA-7 in 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

ABS-CBN has announced that its noontime variety show, “It’s Showtime,” will continue airing on GMA Network next year.

“ABS-CBN and the ‘It’s Showtime’ family are most grateful to GMA for their continued trust and support. We will continue to inspire and bring happiness to our audiences,” the network said in a statement on Friday, Dec. 20.

“It’s Showtime” began airing on GMA’s secondary channel, GTV, on July 1, 2023, after the program ended its partnership with TV5.

The deal was announced in March when the two networks unveiled a historic partnership.

In a previous interview with the media, Annette Gozon-Valdes, GMA Network senior vice president, said ‘‘It’s Showtime” continues to enjoy high ratings and public support.

The noontime show is top billed by comedian Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, and Kim Chiu, among others.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Gary V

Gary Valenciano cuts “Pure Energy” concert short due to health concerns

26 mins ago
iStock 477446478

Taiwan opens tourism information center in PH

50 mins ago
Bam Aquino 2

Bam Aquino questions BSP decision to remove heroes, presidents in new banknotes

1 hour ago
iStock 889086832

Pets are not holiday gifts — PAWS

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button