‘It’s Showtime’ to remain on GMA-7 in 2025

ABS-CBN has announced that its noontime variety show, “It’s Showtime,” will continue airing on GMA Network next year.

“ABS-CBN and the ‘It’s Showtime’ family are most grateful to GMA for their continued trust and support. We will continue to inspire and bring happiness to our audiences,” the network said in a statement on Friday, Dec. 20.

“It’s Showtime” began airing on GMA’s secondary channel, GTV, on July 1, 2023, after the program ended its partnership with TV5.

The deal was announced in March when the two networks unveiled a historic partnership.

In a previous interview with the media, Annette Gozon-Valdes, GMA Network senior vice president, said ‘‘It’s Showtime” continues to enjoy high ratings and public support.

The noontime show is top billed by comedian Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, and Kim Chiu, among others.