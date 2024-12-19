EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Zia Dantes named ‘Breakthrough Child Performer’ at 37th Aliw Awards

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Marian Rivera/IG

Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s daughter, Zia Dantes, received the ‘Breakthrough Child Performer of the Year’ award at the 37th Aliw Awards.

Zia, also known as Maria Letizia, performed for the very first time at the “Be Our Guest” concert, singing a beautiful rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day. Her powerful performance garnered a lot of praise from netizens, who approved the Dantes’ decision to hone Zia’s singing skills.

“I like that they let her join voice lessons and actual recital. They do not put them directly to showbizness; instead, they allow her to progress as an artist,” one netizen commented.

Marian took to social media to express her joy, sharing a video of Zia’s acceptance speech. “Congratulations Mahal ko. Proud na proud kami sayo!” Marian wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Zia thanked her teacher as she accepted her trophy. “Thank you for the Aliw Awards for giving me this wonderful award and, especially, thank you to Teacher Jade for always telling me never to give up and always achieve my dreams,” she said.

Dingdong and Marian got married in December 2014 and shortly welcomed Zia in November 2015. They also have a son named Jose Sixto Dantes IV

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, who tied the knot in December 2014, welcomed Zia in November 2015. The power couple also has a son named Jose Sixto Dantes IV, born in 2019.

