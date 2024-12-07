Mikael Daez, Megan Young expecting first child

Mikael Daez and Megan Young are set to embark on a new chapter in their love story as they announce they are expecting their first child!

The couple shared the joyful news on December 6, with Mikael posting a heartfelt montage video on his Instagram, celebrating the milestones of their journey together. In the touching video, Mikael reflected on their relationship, from their early days as boyfriend and girlfriend to their wedding, and finally, the moment they learned they were going to become parents.

“What a journey it has been. What a journey to come,” Mikael captioned the post, expressing the deep emotions tied to their growing family.

The announcement was met with excitement from friends and fans alike, with actress Iza Calzado commenting, “So incredibly happy for you guys!!!!”

One fan expressed their joy, writing, “Oh wow congratulations!!!!!!! Parenthood is the best!” Another fan added, “My heart is so happy for you both,” as the couple’s followers flooded the post with well wishes.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the couple’s life, adding to a year full of achievements, including the recent completion of their new studio. Reflecting on the challenges of setting up their studio, Mikael wrote in an earlier post on December 3, “What a year— and we’re not done yet! Putting up the studio was such a huge challenge for Bonez and I but the experience was definitely worth it.

“We learned so much about the process and enjoyed it for the most part. We also got so much better at making decisions together and that was probably one of my favorite parts throughout the year.”

The Daez-Young family’s journey continues to inspire many, as they move forward with love, excitement, and anticipation for the arrival of their little one.