Pasay City RTC orders release of Neri Naig today

The Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 112 has ordered the immediate release of actress and businesswoman Neri Naig today, following her arrest for alleged syndicated estafa and several other charges on November 23.

According to a GMA News Online report, it received a message from Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera, stating that the BJMP received the court order issued today by RTC Branch 112, which orders the release of Nerizza Miranda.

The Pasay RTC revoked the warrant of arrest issued against Neri in her syndicated estafa case, pointing out that there was a procedural error in the service of process.

“While a subpoena was issued by the Office of the City Prosecutor Pasay City to notify accused Miranda of the charges leveled against her, it appears that the said subpoena was sent to… Batangas City instead of the correct address of the accused located at… Cavite,” the court said, ordering the return of Neri’s case to the city prosecutor for a new preliminary investigation into the Estafa charges.

However, the court denied Neri’s motion to withdraw the case against her. Her husband, Chito Miranda, lead singer of the band Parokya ni Edgar, stated that she is merely an endorser and that her image was used to attract investors.

As of press time, the actress is still in a hospital for further medical evaluation.