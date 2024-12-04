Laureen Uy suffers from miscarriage: ‘I didn’t want to let you go’

Content creator Laureen Uy and her husband Miggy Cruz mourn the loss of their unborn child.

In an Instagram post, the two revealed that Laureen suffered from a miscarriage, saying that their baby’s heart, whom they named “Miles,” had stopped.

“The day we learned your heart had stopped beating was the day ours shattered. It was the worst day of my life. I didn’t want to let you go—my body didn’t want to let you go,” Laureen wrote.

“Even now, it feels like a nightmare I can’t wake up from. But this is our reality, and it’s a pain I never thought I’d have to bear,” she added.

In her letter addressed to Miles, Laureen recalled how excited they felt upon learning she was pregnant.

“It was the best news of our lives—a love so immense and instant, it’s hard to put into words. You filled our hearts in a way we’d never known before,” she said.

Laureen also recounted how they did everything possible to keep their baby safe in her womb.

“We will miss you every single day. We’ll miss the quiet talks we had with you during tummy time, the dreams we built around you, and all the love we poured into the little life growing inside me. Losing you isn’t just about the hopes and dreams that slipped away—it’s the heartbreak of losing you, our precious baby girl. There are no words to describe the depth of this pain,” Laureen added.

The couple announced in October that they were expecting their first child.