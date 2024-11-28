EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

TECH IT DEEP brings the heat to Dubai this December 30th with Luciano and special guests

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago

Tickets start at AED 99 and are on sale now at platinumlist.net

TECH IT DEEP is coming to Dubai on December 30th, bringing Luciano and an exciting lineup of special guests for an epic year-end celebration.

Luciano 1080x1340

Tech It Deep is taking over the world with brand-new music collaborations with Gordo and shows during the Amsterdam Dance Event, including a sold-out show at The Loft in Amsterdam, where Guy Gerber was invited to perform.

We all witnessed the birth of Tech It Deep with the monster hit “Maria Maria.” After hitting the booth with Gordo in several Ibiza afters, and shows in Amsterdam and Brazil, Tech It Deep is ready to release his second Invites show during the New Year’s Eve holidays at the West Palm in Dubai. This venue is brand new and ready to smash the house scene in Dubai.

Join us on a rollercoaster ride that brings you the most intense clubbing experience.

Date: Saturday, December 30th, 2024

Location: West Palm, Dubai

Special Guest: Luciano

Tables: Starting AED 3,000

Don’t miss this epic end-of-year celebration that will leave your heart racing and your feet moving.

Tickets are now available for purchase at platinumlist.net. Secure yours and join us as we close the year in the most spectacular way possible.

To book tables, please contact:

Aurash Gashgaei, Operations
[email protected]
+971 52 432 1619

About Tech It Deep:
Tech It Deep is an emerging powerhouse in electronic music, known for his genre-defining tracks and unforgettable live shows.

Having conquered stages across continents, Tech It Deep continues to push boundaries, delivering music and experiences that leave audiences wanting more. Prepare for the night of your life!

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

