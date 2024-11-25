EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Marian Rivera receives Best Actress at Rising Filipino Awards 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Marian Rivera/IG

Filipina actress Marian Rivera shines as she bags the Best Actress award at the Rising Filipino Awards 2024!

The Kapuso Primetime Queen proudly shared her achievement on her Facebook account.

Recently, Rivera was honored for her remarkable performance in the film Balota. The Rising Filipino Awards highlighted her as one of the many actors and actresses who inspire “creative and inclusive thinking within communities,” working together to foster prosperity, sustainable development, and nation-building.

The letter also recognized her dedication and advocacy shining through, especially as she continues to make outstanding contributions in the face of challenges and catastrophes, embodying the strength and resilience of Filipinos.

Rivera is no stranger to prestigious accolades. She was previously recognized as “Actress of the Year” by Esquire for her outstanding performance in Balota, a role that continues to earn her admiration and acclaim.

In the movie, Rivera portrayed Teacher Emmy, a character tasked with safeguarding a crucial ballot box amidst a politically charged crisis.

She will be receiving her awards on November 29 in Quezon City, further cementing her reputation as one of the industry’s brightest talents.

