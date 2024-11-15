Chelsea Manalo shines in ‘Hiraya’ national costume at Miss Universe prelims

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo captivated the audience with her breathtaking “Hiraya” national costume at the 73rd Miss Universe competition’s National Costume event in Mexico on Friday, November 15.

Manalo’s costume paid tribute to the country’s religious heritage, featuring a striking gold and blue gown adorned with symbols of devotion. She wore an intricate silver and gold headpiece and incorporated the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in her gown’s train, reflecting her faith.

“Hiraya is a vision of what will become… It is clear in your mind, and it speaks truthfully in your heart,” Manalo shared on Instagram.

“Believing in what was once a dream and aspiration, then being able to live it. Faith can navigate us through life, no matter our religion. When we pray, devote, and work hard, in God’s perfect time, anything is possible,” she added.

Manny Halasan, renowned designer, crafted Manalo’s gown and accessories, seamlessly blending tradition and modern elegance.

The dazzling ensemble drew admiration from pageant fans and netizens alike.

“Definitely the best national costume the Philippines has showcased on the Miss Universe stage. The details, history, and design are on point,” one netizen commented. Another added, “The intricate detailing and embellishments on Miss Philippines’ national costume are stunning!”

Manalo is vying for the Miss Universe title to bring home what would be the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.