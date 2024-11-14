Sundance Music Fest 2024 Dubai’s Premier Music Extravaganza

The Rhino Group and Braga Conceptz proudly present Sundance Music Fest 2024, a two-day music fest happening on Saturday, 30 November, and Sunday, 1 December 2024 at Soul Beach, JA The Resort. This highly anticipated event will bring together international music stars and top Middle Eastern talent for an unforgettable weekend of live entertainment.

Day 1 will feature spectacular performances by Flo Rida, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule, while Day 2 will be headlined by Jason Derulo, supported by Sean Kingston, Iyaz, and Yume. Several Middle Eastern DJs will also be performing, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

In addition to the stellar music lineup, we are excited to announce that DJ Bliss will be the official MC for both days, ensuring a high-energy and engaging experience for the crowd.

“This Music Fest will offer an unparalleled fusion of global and regional talent,” said Antonio Morris, CEO of The Rhino Group. “We’re excited to deliver an unforgettable weekend at Sundance Music Fest.”

“Bringing this level of entertainment to Dubai has been a long time in the making,” said Simon Husin, CEO of Braga Conceptz. “With artists like Jason Derulo and Flo Rida, along with the best in regional talent, Sundance Music Fest is set to be a landmark event.”

Stay tuned for more updates, including additional DJ announcements and ticket details. Sundance Music Fest 2024 is ready to elevate Dubai’s entertainment scene!