‘We are just friends’: Bea Alonzo denies romance rumors

Bea Alonzo addressed romance rumors after reposting viral photos with a non-showbiz friend.

The photos, which are now deleted, showed a photo of Alonzo leaning close to the man, and fans and netizens speculated that the Widows’ War actress has a new boyfriend.

However, Alonzo was quick to address the rumors by posting a statement on her Instagram stories. “Okay, this is getting out of hand. Can we all relax? WE ARE JUST FRIENDS. And the stories are getting ridiculous,” Alonzo wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Kalma lang po tayo,” she added.

The viral photos have since been deleted, but many fans and media outlets managed to capture screenshots.

This follows a recent viral video circulating online of Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque sharing a kiss.

Bea Alonzo, who got engaged to Dominic in July 2023, ended their relationship not long after.