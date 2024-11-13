EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘We are just friends’: Bea Alonzo denies romance rumors

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino40 mins ago

Bea Alonzo addressed romance rumors after reposting viral photos with a non-showbiz friend.

The photos, which are now deleted, showed a photo of Alonzo leaning close to the man, and fans and netizens speculated that the Widows’ War actress has a new boyfriend.

However, Alonzo was quick to address the rumors by posting a statement on her Instagram stories. “Okay, this is getting out of hand. Can we all relax? WE ARE JUST FRIENDS. And the stories are getting ridiculous,” Alonzo wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Kalma lang po tayo,” she added.

The viral photos have since been deleted, but many fans and media outlets managed to capture screenshots.

This follows a recent viral video circulating online of Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque sharing a kiss.

Bea Alonzo, who got engaged to Dominic in July 2023, ended their relationship not long after.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

