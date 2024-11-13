Lea Salonga proves enduring brilliance in recent Dubai concert

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai was transformed into a musical haven as the legendary Lea Salonga took the stage for her highly anticipated concert “Stage, Screen & Everything In Between” last November 10. Performing a repertoire of beloved songs from both theater and film, Lea captivated the audience with her powerful vocals and charismatic presence.

After three years since her last performance at Expo 2020 Dubai, Lea once again delighted her fans who eagerly awaited her return. She immediately set an exciting atmosphere for the evening as she opened the show with stunning renditions of “Pure Imagination” from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, “A Million Dreams” from 2017’s The Greatest Showman, and “In My Own Little Corner” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

The multi-award-winning singer and actress truly delivered on her promise of an unforgettable evening that celebrated her illustrious career spanning over four decades. She was accompanied by an ensemble of musicians that included acoustic pop singer-songwriter Nyoy Volante and his wife, theater actress Mikkie Bradshaw, who not only served as her backup singers but also performed outstanding duets with her on the Miss Saigon songs “The Last Night of the World” and “The Movie in My Mind.”

Lea sang a medley of classic movie soundtracks, wowing the crowd with the songs “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Disney fans were also in for a treat as she delivered a mashup of all-time favorites, including “Part of Your World,” “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Let it Go.”

Before the concert commenced, Lea held a special meet-and-greet with fans, where she performed songs that were not included in the concert’s setlist. She sang what she described as one of her mom’s favorite songs, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles, Sara Bareilles’ “Brave,” and “Story of My Life,” a tribute to the late One Direction member, Liam Payne.

During the event, she revealed that it was actually her first time performing in an arena and expressed her excitement for her fans, who indeed had a wonderful musical experience that evening.

In closing, Lea performed a heartfelt rendition of the song “Greatest Love of All,” which she said was one of her audition pieces for Miss Saigon in 1988.

As she took her final bow, the audience burst into applause and gave her a standing ovation, proving that her talent still shines brightly on stages around the world.