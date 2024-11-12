Tom Rodriguez reveals he’s a dad to a baby boy

Actor Tom Rodriguez shared the exciting news that he’s now a father to a baby boy named Korben, following separation from Carla Abellana.

In an interview with GMA Integrated News’ Nelson Canlas, Rodriguez opened up about his newfound role as a dad and the inspiration his son brings him.

“I feel great. He’s my greatest source of inspiration,” Rodriguez said in the interview, a clip of which Canlas posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I never hid naman talaga eh; I don’t want to do that. But I just really wanted to keep it for myself. If someone wanted to ask or pag nasa work ako, I happily share,” he added.

Rodriguez revealed that his son’s name, Korben, holds special significance. The name is an anagram of the word “broken,” symbolizing a personal journey he has undergone.

“Cause David’s covenant with the Lord was his broken soul, and he brought it back to him, parang binuo niya uli, so Korben is an anagram for broken,” Rodriguez explained. Korben is now four months old, and Rodriguez’s journey into fatherhood has brought him a renewed sense of purpose and inspiration following his separation from Abellana.