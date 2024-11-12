Angelica Lopez ends Miss International journey

Philippine representative Angelica Lopez wrapped up her journey at Miss International 2024, failing to advance to the Top 20 in the coronation night on Tuesday, November 12, in Japan.

Lopez’s journey ended early as the Top 20 spots went to contestants from Cabo Verde, Venezuela, Indonesia, Ireland, Cuba, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, Australia, Dominican Republic, Japan, Poland, Czech Republic, Spain, South Sudan, Vietnam, Honduras, Mongolia, Bolivia, and Nigeria.

Lopez, crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023, dazzled the audience in her “Pearl of the Orient Seas” national costume during the grand opening segment.

Ahead of the competition, Lopez shared her sentiments on Instagram: “Every step, every stride, is a celebration of strength, confidence, and the power within. This journey to Miss International is about embracing who I am, inside and out.”

The Philippines remains a powerhouse in the Miss International pageant, with six crowns in its history, the most recent by Kylie Verzosa in 2016.

Through its social media channels, Miss International emphasized its commitment to promoting sustainability in the world of pageantry.