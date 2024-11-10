EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pauleen Luna greets Vic Sotto on 13th anniversary: ‘I will always choose you’

Actress and TV host Pauleen Luna took to social media to greet her husband Vic Sotto on their 13th anniversary.

“13 years with the love of my life. I will always choose you in all the days of our lives. I love you! Sharing photos of us doing what we do best,” Luna wrote, alongside photos of the couple enjoying a meal out together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto)

The celebrity couple tied the knot on January 30, 2016, and has been together since 2011.

In 2017, the two welcomed their first child Talitha, who celebrated her sixth birthday on November 6. This year, Luna gave birth to their second child, Thia.

