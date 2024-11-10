EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jose Mari Chan turns emotional after performing ‘Please Be Careful with My Heart’ with Regine Velasquez

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 seconds ago

Screengrabbed from ABS-CBN News/YouTube

Filipino balladeer and composer Jose Mari Chan couldn’t help but turn emotional as he performed his iconic song “Please Be Careful with My Heart” with Regine Velasquez after 35 years.

First released in 1989, the iconic duet by Chan and Velasquez brought a wave of nostalgia to the audience as they performed it on musical variety show ASAP.

“It’s like visiting your old hometown and you’re walking down the streets. That’s why when we were singing kanina, there were tears in my eyes. I was afraid that my voice will crack,” Chan said.

The ‘King of Christmas Carols’ jokingly added that he has become more sentimental as he grows older.

“How wonderful to be singing with Regine again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Velasquez thanked Chan, recognizing the song as one of her biggest hits.

“Thank you very much for that opportunity. And this was also one of my first humongous hits. This is one of the biggest hits that I have, so thank you,” the Asia’s Songbird said.

 

 

