Pokwang’s account hacked, PHP 85k stolen

Courtesy: Pokwang/IG

Filipina comedian Pokwang took to Instagram to express her frustration after losing PHP 85,000 (AED 5,340) from her mobile payment account.

In her post, Pokwang shared a screen recording of her notifications, revealing multiple PHP 2,000 transactions sent from her account and claimed by unknown numbers.

“Naghahanapbuhay po ako ng marangal. Nagbibigay po ako ng hanapbuhay sa mga single mom, tapos isang umaga pagkagising mo, simot ang laman ng GCASH account?” Pokwang wrote in her post. “Iba’t ibang number na hindi naka-rehistro, halos nasa 30 numero na hindi nakarehistro,” she added.

She then asked for the mobile payment service to address the issue, especially regarding its registered sim policy. “Anong nangyare sa registered sim policy ngayon? Nakakaiyak, binangon ko mag-isa ang negosyong pinabayaan ng taong inasahan ko’t pinagkatiwalaan ko. Pati ba naman dito naisahan parin ako? Nakakaiyak talaga,” she wrote.

Pokwang tagged the mobile payment service on Instagram, hoping that her problem will be solved. “Sana naman tulungan niyo mga kagaya kong naghahanapbuhay ng patas at nagbibigay ng hanapbuhay din,” she concluded.

In the comments section, Pokwang confirmed that the amount stolen from her account was PHP 85,000.

 

