Liza Marcos, Pia Wurtzbach unite to raise awareness on HIV, AIDS

First Lady of the Philippines Liza Marcos and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach meet to discuss plans to raise awareness on HIV and AIDS.

On Instagram, Marcos shared photos of her and Wurtzbach having dinner with other members of the non-government organization Love Yourself.

“I stand with LoveYourself and Ms. Pia Wurtzbach in their mission to raise awareness and provide support for people with HIV/AIDS,” Marcos said.

“Thank you for creating safe, compassionate spaces and offering life-changing resources to empower those who need it most. See you all at the Love Gala,” Marcos added, referencing the upcoming exclusive auction that Wurtzbach is hosting in December.

Meanwhile, Wurtzbach commented on Marcos’ Instagram post: “I’d like to personally thank you for giving us the time to share with you what @loveyourself.ph and I have done throughout the years and the many plans we have in the future.

“We appreciate your support in our fight against HIV/AIDS. I am so happy to hear that we are all aligned in our mission to make this a priority. Maraming salamat po,” Wurtzbach added.

Wurtzbach will be auctioning off “iconic memorabilia” from her Miss Universe 2015 journey, with all proceeds benefiting the Youth Center for Taguig. The center provides a safe space for young people to access education, prevention, and treatment for HIV.

On her Instagram, Wurtzbach revealed that she has been planning and working on the project since January 2024. She acknowledged that major projects like this take time, expressing her gratitude to LoveYourself for helping turn her vision into a reality.

Netizens expressed their support for Miss Universe 2015, praising her commitment to her advocacy even years after her win. “Nakakatuwa, talagang ginagawa niya pa rin advocacy niya kahit 2015 pa sya nanalo. Talagang totoong advocate si Ganda. Hindi para lang sa pageant,” one netizen commented. Go, queen!