‘Gusto ko munang ihanda ang sarili ko’: Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for councilor

Television host Ion Perez has announced his decision to withdraw from the councilor race in Concepcion, Tarlac, for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

In a video posted on TikTok, Perez thanked his supporters in Concepcion, adding that he would not push through with the candidacy.

“Pinapaalam ko lang na hindi na ako tatakbo o tutuloy bilang konsehal ng Concepcion dahil gusto ko munang ihanda ang sarili ko para hindi mapahiya sa inyo at mapalingkuran kayo ng tama,” Perez said.

The “It’s Showtime” host and partner of host-comedian Vice Ganda had previously filed his certificate of candidacy in October, aiming for the position of councilor in his hometown.

“Muli po, maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala. Paumanhin po,” Perez added.

Meanwhile, netizens lauded this move, saying that it was the right decision.

“Right decision! Mas hahanga ang tao sayo for being honest and backing out. Proud of you and meme Vice,” a social media user wrote in the comments.

“I can see how much you want to help and this is the best thing you do right now. Better decision. Maganda rin na ihanda ang sarili to be in the politics,” another netizen said.