Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos, Rico Blanco captivate fans in Dubai

Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos (JK) Labajo, and Rico Blanco won the hearts of Dubai in their recent concert ‘Pinoy Beats DXB: The loudest OPM beats in Dubai’ at the Agenda on 3 November 2024.

Doors were open at 5 p.m., but long lines of fellow Filipinos had already formed outside The Agenda to witness the three handsome voices of OPM.

Kyle Echarri

At an earlier press conference, Kyle shared that, among the trio, he hasn’t written enough songs. However, he hopes to release original songs soon.

Nevertheless, he did not fail to entertain overseas Filipinos in Dubai with his songs, like ‘Dyosa,’ ‘Liligawan Na Kita,’ ‘Pangako,’ and more.

Kyle kept it understated yet stylish in a black button-down shirt and gray trousers, giving him a polished, mature vibe on stage. Plus, his look was on point as he danced to the music, looking effortlessly cool on stage!

Juan Karlos

After Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos hyped the crowd up with his first two songs ‘Gusto Kita’ and ‘Demonyo.’

Juan Karlos sported a bold red jacket over a black shirt and jeans, a vibrant and energetic outfit that matched his dynamic stage persona.

The most captivating part of Juan Karlos’ performance was his connection with the fans. He initially said that it was forbidden to get off the stage, but after seeing his fans fangirling, he just had to do it and take photos with them.

Of course, Juan Karlos wouldn’t say goodbye to his Dubai fans without singing his hit song ‘Buwan.’ He even took his time to introduce all of his band members for the night.

Rico Blanco

And of course, the crowd was eagerly awaiting the night’s final act: Rico Blanco! To keep the energy high, he kicked off with his hit “Antukin”—a song that, despite its title, is anything but sleepy. The audience was instantly electrified!

Rico Blanco brought a laid-back, retro vibe to the stage, thanks to his vibrant blue button-down shirt with colorful stripes across the chest. Paired with white pants, his outfit had an effortless, cool style that matched his cool, mysterious personality.

At an earlier press conference held in Dubai, Rico shared two songs close to his heart: ‘Sayong Sayo’ and ‘Kisapmata,’ which he performed both during the concert. He explained that these two songs reflected his most recent experiences in life.

In closing, Rico thanked the OFWs in the UAE, reminding everyone that their hard work made that night possible.

The night ended with Rico’s song “You’ll Be Safe Here,” inviting everyone to embrace that feeling of safety and belonging. The song resonated deeply; its tone and lyrics are forever etched in our hearts.