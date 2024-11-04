EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos, Rico Blanco captivate fans in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

From left to right: Kyle Echarri, Rico Blanco, and Juan Karlos

Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos (JK) Labajo, and Rico Blanco won the hearts of Dubai in their recent concert ‘Pinoy Beats DXB: The loudest OPM beats in Dubai’ at the Agenda on 3 November 2024.

Doors were open at 5 p.m., but long lines of fellow Filipinos had already formed outside The Agenda to witness the three handsome voices of OPM.

Kyle Echarri

At an earlier press conference, Kyle shared that, among the trio, he hasn’t written enough songs. However, he hopes to release original songs soon.

Nevertheless, he did not fail to entertain overseas Filipinos in Dubai with his songs, like ‘Dyosa,’ ‘Liligawan Na Kita,’ ‘Pangako,’ and more.

Kyle kept it understated yet stylish in a black button-down shirt and gray trousers, giving him a polished, mature vibe on stage. Plus, his look was on point as he danced to the music, looking effortlessly cool on stage!

Juan Karlos

After Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos hyped the crowd up with his first two songs ‘Gusto Kita’ and ‘Demonyo.’

Juan Karlos sported a bold red jacket over a black shirt and jeans, a vibrant and energetic outfit that matched his dynamic stage persona.

The most captivating part of Juan Karlos’ performance was his connection with the fans. He initially said that it was forbidden to get off the stage, but after seeing his fans fangirling, he just had to do it and take photos with them.

Of course, Juan Karlos wouldn’t say goodbye to his Dubai fans without singing his hit song ‘Buwan.’ He even took his time to introduce all of his band members for the night.

Rico Blanco

And of course, the crowd was eagerly awaiting the night’s final act: Rico Blanco! To keep the energy high, he kicked off with his hit “Antukin”—a song that, despite its title, is anything but sleepy. The audience was instantly electrified!

Rico Blanco brought a laid-back, retro vibe to the stage, thanks to his vibrant blue button-down shirt with colorful stripes across the chest. Paired with white pants, his outfit had an effortless, cool style that matched his cool, mysterious personality.

At an earlier press conference held in Dubai, Rico shared two songs close to his heart: ‘Sayong Sayo’ and ‘Kisapmata,’ which he performed both during the concert. He explained that these two songs reflected his most recent experiences in life.

In closing, Rico thanked the OFWs in the UAE, reminding everyone that their hard work made that night possible.

The night ended with Rico’s song “You’ll Be Safe Here,” inviting everyone to embrace that feeling of safety and belonging. The song resonated deeply; its tone and lyrics are forever etched in our hearts.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

dewa

DEWA reminds customers: Prepare for rainy season to ensure stable power supply

1 hour ago
seafarer 3

Tulfo asks DMW to push for equal salaries of seafarers, OFWs with other nationalities

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 17T093648.902

I won’t inhibit in Senate drug war probe – Dela Rosa

3 hours ago
Sonny Trillanes right and Sen. Bato dela Rosa left

Trillanes: ICC can vet documents from hostile sources

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button