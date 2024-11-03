Jake Cuenca: Paulo Avelino ‘lights up’ when Kim Chiu is around

Jake Cuenca says Paulo Avelino “lights up” when Kim Chiu is around.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Cuenca shared that he noticed Chiu’s influence on Avelino during the filming of What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, in which Cuenca also stars.

“My friend is gonna disown me…” Cuenca joked when he was asked about the relationship rumors between KimPau. “I don’t know honestly,” he added.

“Being a friend of the two, I can only say na, at least during ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ I can see that they are very good for one another,” he told ABS-CBN.

While he refrained from sharing more details, Cuenca hinted that Avelino exudes a different aura when acting alongside Chiu. “He lights up when Kim is around,” he said.

Jake Cuenca played as Cyrus “Morpheus” Castillo, in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ which streams exclusively on Viu.