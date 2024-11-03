EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Jake Cuenca: Paulo Avelino ‘lights up’ when Kim Chiu is around

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino24 seconds ago

From left to right: Jake Cuenca, Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino. Courtesy: Jake Cuenca, Kim Chiu/IG

Jake Cuenca says Paulo Avelino “lights up” when Kim Chiu is around.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Cuenca shared that he noticed Chiu’s influence on Avelino during the filming of What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, in which Cuenca also stars.

“My friend is gonna disown me…” Cuenca joked when he was asked about the relationship rumors between KimPau. “I don’t know honestly,” he added.

“Being a friend of the two, I can only say na, at least during ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ I can see that they are very good for one another,” he told ABS-CBN.

While he refrained from sharing more details, Cuenca hinted that Avelino exudes a different aura when acting alongside Chiu. “He lights up when Kim is around,” he said.

Jake Cuenca played as Cyrus “Morpheus” Castillo, in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ which streams exclusively on Viu.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino24 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

UAE provides flour and baking materials to bakeries in Gaza. WAM

UAE sends flour, baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza

1 hour ago
wcopa

Filipino singer from Abu Dhabi recognized as emerging teen icon at international awards

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 26

UAE sends additional aid to Lebanon; 15th relief aircraft delivers 40 tons of food packs

14 hours ago
Marcos 1

Nov. 4 is Day of National Mourning for ‘Kristine’ victims — Marcos

16 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button