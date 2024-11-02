Catriona Gray invited yet again as commentator for Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to serve as a commentator for the upcoming Miss Universe 2024, taking place on November 17 in Mexico City.

This is the third consecutive time that Catriona will be a backstage correspondent for the competition. She first took on the role at the 71st edition of Miss Universe in the USA in January last year, followed by the 72nd pageant in El Salvador last November.

“Yes, I will be in Mexico this November second week.. to support Chelsea but also to serve as a commentator once again,” she said during an interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe at the media conference for her upcoming Legacy Ball. “I’m very grateful for the trust of the MU (Miss Universe) Organization for inviting me once again, for the third year in a row.”

She added: “Iba talaga, from experiencing it as an audience member just watching at home nung mga past years, then being a candidate, then giving my farewell and passing over my title, and then being there behind the scenes as a commentator watching the action unfold. Iba siya!”

Catriona also expressed her high hopes for Chelsea Manalo, the Philippines’ representative in this year’s Miss Universe.

“I’m really excited about her. I think she brings a fresh breath of air into the competition. And I know that she has an ample amount of time to prepare so I’m really excited just as all the other Filipinos are to see how she will really make us proud, from day one to the coronation,” she said.

Chelsea was officially presented with her Philippine sash for the 73rd Miss Universe on October 31, the day 2 of the competition. She is vying for the country’s fifth crown, following in the footsteps of previous Miss Universe titleholders from the Philippines, including Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona (2018).