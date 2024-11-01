Rachelle Ann Go is back as Fantine in ‘Les Miserables’ Europe, Australia tour

Rachelle Ann Go is set to reprise her role as Fantine in the upcoming world tour of “Les Misérables!”

The Filipino theater actress will be part of the Europe and Australia leg of “Les Misérables: The Arena World Tour,” with specific performance dates yet to be announced.

Go will be alternating with English actress Katie Hall, as confirmed by Les Misérables Official UK in an Instagram post.

In response to the exciting news, Go reposted the announcement on her Instagram story with a caption: “Here we go again.”

“Les Misérables,” based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 classic novel, features the iconic character of Fantine, a young working-class French woman facing immense struggles.

Go first took on the role in 2015 during the West End production, where she earned the award for Best Female Performance in a Long-Running West End Show from BroadwayWorld UK.