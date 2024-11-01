Jaya, Soul Serenades Concert: Feel the heartbeat of OPM in Dubai

The UAE, known for its iconic landmarks, abundant sunshine, world-class shopping malls, and unique blend of beaches, mountains, and deserts, has transformed dramatically since its humble beginnings in the mid-1800s. Once a quiet expanse of land and water, the country blossomed when the Bani Yas tribe settled in Dubai in 1833, and today, it stands as a global hub for entertainment and culture.

This winter, the UAE will host Soul Serenades, a three-day roadshow concert like no other. The tour kicks off on November 29 at the Pakistani Auditorium in Dubai, continues to Pixoul Gaming—Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge virtual reality and Esports hub at Al Qana—on November 30, and culminates in Club Cloud Nine, Al Hamra Industrial, Ras Al Khaimah on December 1.

For the first time ever, the UAE will host a powerhouse lineup featuring Asia’s Soul Diva Jaya, alongside celebrated balladeers Poppert Bernadas (The Voice of the Philippines Season 2) and Geo Rebucas (Pilipinas Got Talent Season 3 Finalist). These remarkable artists will bring their soulful performances to stages across the UAE, captivating audiences with timeless Tagalog hits and emotional ballads.

Poppert will treat the audience to his Rak of Aegis medley, celebrating the songs of the iconic Pinoy rock band Aegis. Known for its moving story of resilience and heart, Rak of Aegis is the longest-running Pinoy musical, blending humor and powerful vocals. Poppert, a standout performer in the original musical, will take audiences through a journey of beloved hits, showcasing the undying love for Aegis’ music that resonates with Filipinos across the globe.

On the other hand, Geo will captivate the audience with his stunning Mariah Carey tribute, where he effortlessly channels the diva’s legendary five-octave vocal range. Geo, dubbed the ‘Mariah Carey of the Philippines’, will perform show-stopping renditions of Mariah’s greatest hits. Known for his soaring falsettos and powerful voice, Geo’s performance will be a celebration of one of pop music’s most iconic voices, ensuring a standing ovation from the audience.

Adding to the excitement, some of the UAE’s most influential Filipino content creators have come together to drive the promotional campaign for Soul Serenades. Known for their creativity, wit, and connection with the Filipino community in the Middle East, these influencers are setting the stage for a massive outreach and buzz across social media and beyond.

The concert is produced by Luxurist CBM House of Events, co-produced by Pro Experts Media and MAGS Event in Abu Dhabi, alongside Aimagery Art in Ras Al Khaimah. Soul Serenades is proud to feature restaurant partners like Dencio’s, Paluto, Salvis, and Barako Grill. These partnerships will allow concertgoers to indulge in Filipino culinary delights alongside the music, blending the best of food and entertainment.

In both the Philippines and the UAE, food plays a crucial role in experiencing culture. Soul Serenades reflects this, partnering with Nexa Tourism, Philippine Airlines, GCC Express, G & M Events, and Pinas Petals to deliver a full cultural experience beyond just music. These partnerships underscore a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and enhancing the audience’s overall experience, creating lasting connections and brand loyalty.

As part of the concert’s outreach, the artists will make special appearances at select sponsors, including meet-and-greets at Salvis and Paluto, a press conference at Dencio’s, and a visit to Barako Grill in Ras Al Khaimah. Fans will also have the chance to meet their favorite stars at the DSF Night Market, managed by G & M Events, located in Al Rigga. The event will be covered by various media channels, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement across print, online platforms, and radio stations.

Prepare to be enthralled by this star-studded event, where the nostalgic power of 90s Tagalog love songs will merge with the soul-stirring voices of Jaya, Poppert, and Geo. This roadshow promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Filipino culture and music in the heart of the UAE.