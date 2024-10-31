Archie Alemania faces acts of lasciviousness complaint from Rita Daniela

Comedian and actor Archie Alemania, 46, is now facing an act of lasciviousness complaint filed by his Widows’ War co-star, Rita Daniela, 29.

According to Rappler’s report, Daniela’s affidavit claims the incident occurred following a house party hosted by actress Bea Alonzo for the Widows’ War cast and crew in Quezon City.

The ‘My Special Tatay’ actress arrived at the party past midnight and was made uncomfortable by Alemania’s sexual comments about her. “Naku Rita, huwag kang lumapit sa akin. Napaka-f***able mo tonight, ah!” The actor was reprimanded by Alonzo, while Daniela ignored his remarks, thinking he was just intoxicated.

After the party, the actress was waiting for her taxi when Alemania’s vehicle stopped in front of her, offering her a ride. Daniela thought that the actor had sobered up, and so took his offer.

The actress reported that during the ride, Alemania began to caress her neck and shoulder. She immediately responded, asking him to stop and addressing him as “kuya.”

When they got to Daniela’s home, Alemania allegedly asked for a kiss. When the actress turned him down verbally, Alemania grabbed her hand and forcefully tried to kiss her. He also tried to grope her in her private parts.

Daniela was able to break free from Alemania’s grasp and ran towards her home. When she got inside, she received a message from Alemania, saying “Huy,” to which she replied that she “felt disrespected and violated.”

Later, she received several phone calls from her co-star and noticed that he was still waiting outside her house. Concerned about disturbing her neighbors, as her dogs were barking at him, Daniela sent him a message, asking him to go home.

Alemania went home and sent her an apology through text. Daniela’s complaint affidavit said that the exchange of text messages between the two proves that Alemania admitted to his actions.

Alemania is no longer part of the Widows’ War after news of his inappropriate behavior toward Daniela broke out. The actor is married to TV host and actress Gee Canlas.

Daniela is among the show’s regular cast as Rebecca Palacios, the central family that figures in the mysterious murders in the Palacios residence. Meanwhile, Alemania was cast in a supporting role.