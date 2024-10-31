Actress Carla Abellana saves life of dog hit on NLEX

Filipina actress Carla Abellana saved the life of a dog hit by a car in the middle of NLEX (North Luzon Expressway), a busy highway in the Philippines.

In her Instagram post, Abellana recounted the story of how they witnessed the “aspin” (asong Pinoy) get run over the expressway.

“The crying of the aspin broke my heart. I had to beg Kuya Bong (my driver) to stop right away. I couldn’t just leave him/her there- alive or not,” Abellana wrote.

She said that they parked the car by the side and looked for the “hit-and-run victim,” which they found lying on the shrubby area by the roadside, motionless.

“He was skin and bones, appeared to be very young and a bit cold to the touch. But he was still blinking. That’s when I knew we had to move quickly to bring him to the nearest 24/7 vet hospital,” she said.

While they were on their way to the vet, Abellana said she said a quick prayer and even laid her rosary on top of the dog’s head. “I just kept rubbing his head and ears, assuring him that if he [kept] fighting, [he’d] be eating so much chimken, [sic] rice, and even steak with us. I also told him he was such a brave boy because he managed to drag himself off the road.

“When we arrived at the 24/7 vet hospital, I made sure he got attended to immediately. He weighed only a little over 7kg [and] had such a gentle demeanor and a cute face. I could see his wounds at that point,” Abellana added.

Abellana said that the dog was doing well now and was already out of the vet hospital. “The vet came out and said, ‘Ang lakas niya! No broken bones.’ His x-ray results showed no fracture, no broken bones, [and] no internal damage to any of his organs. What a miracle indeed,” the actress wrote.

Abellana named the dog “Puppy,” explaining she could not think of a name for him.

The actress urged all road users to be cautious to avoid running over animals on the road. “Everyone, please please break for animals on the road. I am begging you. And if you could save a life, please do,” she concluded.