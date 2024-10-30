Halloween Weekend: Classic Pinoy horror films you can watch on YouTube, other streaming sites

There’s something about Pinoy horror films that captivates audiences in a unique way, whether they’re a die-hard fan of the genre or not. These films, often rooted in local folklore and culture, tap into the deep-seated fears and beliefs of Filipinos. From mystical creatures like manananggals, kapres, and tiyanaks to creepy tales of the supernatural, they present stories that hit home and stick with viewers long after the credits roll.

With Halloween just around the corner — and falling on a weekend — there’s no better way to get into the spooky spirit than by watching some of these spine-chilling films. Well, what do you know? It’s also a great way to bring your friends and loved ones together for a memorable night filled with a few good scares.

So, dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and maybe be prepared with some blankets. Here are classic Pinoy horror films you can watch on YouTube and select streaming sites.

1. Shake, Rattle & Roll franchise

This horror anthology film series, produced by Regal Entertainment, is the longest-running of its kind in the Philippines as it started way back in 1984. Each of Shake, Rattle & Roll films features three horror segments that tell stories about local mythological creatures, urban legends, monsters, and many more.

As of this year, the Shake, Rattle & Roll series has 16 installments, all of which — except for the 6th (released in 1997) and the 16th (2023) installments — were official entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival.

The latest installment, Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme, is available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Regal Entertainment’s YouTube channel offers separate Shake, Rattle & Roll playlists for the full-movie versions of 15 entries , as well as 42 individual episodes. This author’s favorites? “Nanay” and “Aswang.”

2. Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara

Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara (1995) is a remake of Patayin Mo Sa Sindak Si Barbara released in 1974.

This psychological horror film is about two sisters and explores the themes of jealousy, obsession, and guilt. As the story unfolds, the rivalry between the sisters intensifies, driven by their deep insecurities and past betrayals. The supernatural elements add an eerie twist to their relationship, especially as Barbara’s haunting past comes back to haunt her, blending with the present in unsettling ways.

You can watch the full version of Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara on ABS-CBN Star Cinema‘s YouTube channel and on iWantTFC.

3. Sukob

This horror classic, released in 2006, is based on the Filipino superstition known as “sukob,” which states that relatives should not marry within the same year or if someone in the family has died.

Sukob follows two women who encounter a series of deaths and hauntings after their weddings, which take place within the same week.

In their quest for the truth, the main characters uncover a dark family secret, prompting them to find a way to break the curse before it claims more of their loved ones.

Sukob is also available on YouTube, iWanTFC, and Apple TV.