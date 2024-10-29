Kathryn Bernardo reflects on 11-year romance, finding strength after split with Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernardo revealed she holds no regrets from her 11-year relationship with Daniel Padilla, sharing how their breakup helped her uncover inner strength.

The actress opened up about her personal journey in an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Monday, Oct. 28, when host Boy Abunda asked what she had learned about love at 28.

Appearing on the show to promote her upcoming film Hello, Love, Again with Alden Richards, Bernardo reflected on how the relationship shaped her.

“I’ve only been in one relationship that lasted for 11 years… Lumaki ako sa 11 years na relationship na ‘yon. When the breakup happened, ang dami ko ring natutunan sa sarili ko and sa lahat ng nangyayari.”

She added that she’s still learning, saying, “I still don’t know the real definition of love, but I think love can be found anywhere — from family, friends, boyfriend, or girlfriend. Now, I feel like I’m surrounded by so much love.”

Bernardo expressed surprise at her own resilience, describing how the experience helped her discover qualities she didn’t know she had. “I don’t regret anything… I want her to experience all the happiness, all the pain… It was 11 beautiful years. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita niyo ngayon, ang laking part nung 11 years na ‘yon,” she explained.

Bernardo also opened up about forgiveness, noting how important it was to prioritize herself and process her feelings fully. “Una kong napatawad ‘yung sarili ko tsaka ako natutong magpatawad ng ibang tao…this is the time for me to be selfish, and I want to give this time to myself,’” she said.

During the “fast talk challenge,” Bernardo rated her happiness a 9 out of 10 and shared that her ideal age for marriage has shifted from 28 to 34, signaling new perspectives after a time of deep reflection.