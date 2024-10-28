Only one month to go! Grab your tickets for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix!

Time flies! In under one month, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas (SailGP), will take place from November 23-24, 2024, at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2!

Excitingly, music stars Tinie Tempah and Craig David have been confirmed as the post-race performers.

Tinie Tempah will take to the stage on Saturday evening to perform some of his biggest hits, while Craig David’s TS5 DJ set is set to thrill spectators following the race action on Sunday. Don’t miss these iconic performances!

Tinie Tempah and Craig David will perform exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge, presented by Nikki Beach in partnership with SailGP. Premium ticket holders can look forward to the full Nikki Beach experience, featuring premium hospitality, live DJs, and prime seating, putting fans up close to the high-speed action on the stunning waters of Mina Rashid. Their performances will also be broadcast live on large screens throughout the SailGP Race Stadium for everyone to enjoy.

The Dubai event marks the beginning of the SailGP 2025 season, promising an unforgettable experience for all racing enthusiasts, whether they’re new to the races or seasoned fans. The event is family-friendly, allowing everyone of all ages to enjoy a perfect opportunity to create wonderful memories, especially for Filipinos who love racing events.

The season-opening event will feature 11 national teams battling it out with their supercharged hydro-foiling F50 catamarans reaching speeds of up to 100km/h against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, including the majestic Burj Khalifa! Adding to the excitement, the race will showcase its first-ever female driver, inspiring and empowering women who aspire to break into the world of sports.

The SailGP season stretches across five continents, drawing excitement from audiences not only within the Filipino community but also from around the globe. Fans will enjoy thrilling races in countries like Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, the USA, New Zealand, and Great Britain. Spectators will witness not only breathtaking speed and skill but also a celebration of sportsmanship and inclusivity that unites people from all walks of life.

Fans eager to experience the thrill can purchase their tickets at SailGP.com/Dubai. A range of viewing options are available, with Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium x Nikki Beach ticket holders enjoying seating right in the heart of the action. Don’t miss out on this exhilarating event!