‘I have a plan of turning them into something more memorable and lasting’: Pia Wurtzbach to auction off her Miss Universe, Bb. Pilipinas items

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is auctioning off her Miss Universe and Binibining Pilipinas items, all for a good cause.

Recently, Pia listed her beauty queen memorabilia for auction in an Instagram post. Items up for bid include the silver dress she wore when she entered the Miss Universe Top 15, her Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe sashes, and her old notebooks from her Miss Universe journey.

According to Pia, she intends to donate the proceeds of the auction, set to take place on December 3, to the Youth Center for Taguig, which she said will “create a safe space for young people to access education, prevention, and treatment related to HIV.”

“We’re just a little over a month away from the Love Gala! Sharing some pieces we’re auctioning…do you remember these?” she wrote in the caption of her October 24 post.

The post’s comment section was filled with a mix of excited and concerned responses, with some even questioning whether the items hold any significance for Pia.

“Of course they are!” Pia’s reply to one of the comments. “They’re actually more sentimental to me than anything I’m auctioning off.. all my thoughts are in those notebooks. All the struggles, the training, the doubts.. everything! Letting them go doesn’t mean they don’t matter to me.. THEY DO. But I have a plan of turning them into something more memorable and lasting,” she said.

“I acquired these things during a very important time in my life.. and since then then I’ve been so blessed. I can’t think of a better way to give it back to the same community that helped me become who I am now,” shared Pia in a separate comment.

Pia made waves in 2015 when she became the first Filipina to clinch the prestigious Miss Universe title after a 40-year wait.