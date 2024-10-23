UAE to make debut at Miss Universe; Emilia Dobreva crowned Miss Universe UAE

This year, the United Arab Emirates is set to participate for the first time in Miss Universe, with Dubai-based Emilia Dobreva recently named as the country’s first-ever representative at the prestigious pageant.

Dobreva, a fashion model and a mother of three, defeated four other finalists. She will represent the UAE at the 73rd Miss Universe competition on November 16 in Mexico City, Mexico.

She is a seasoned participant in beauty competitions. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Friendship International.

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe UAE 2024 expressed that Dobreva’s “elegance, intelligence, and passion for empowering others have shone brightly, making her a true beacon of hope and inspiration.”

It was announced last month that the UAE will participate in Miss Universe 2024, with the appointment of Indonesian businesswoman Poppy Capella as the national director for both the UAE and Cyprus by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO). This was confirmed by a post on MUO’s Instagram announcing the 16th batch of its national directors, which included Capella.

Dobreva wore a one-of-a-kind black crystallized mermaid gown by Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco when she took the stage for Miss Universe UAE.

“Thrilled to see the stunning Emilia Dobreva crowned as the first-ever Miss Universe UAE. Not only is she a vision in Michael Cinco couture, but her heart is as beautiful as her presence. It’s been an honor to dress her over the years, from Cannes to this unforgettable moment,” he told The Filipino Times. He added that the gown featured the flags of the UAE and Palestine as accents on its neckline, which he said “symbolizes her strength, beauty, and the unity of her heritage. A proud moment in couture and history.”

Harvey Cenit, another Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer who was recognized by The Filipino Times Awards in 2016 as the “Most Promising Designer of the Year,” also designed a gown for the Miss Universe UAE.

“Our new Queen Miss Universe UAE 2024 wearing yours truly during her Mouwad Crowning moment!” he captioned his October 20 Facebook post.