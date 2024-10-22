Festival of Lights celebrations in Dubai commence on October 25

From October 25 to November 7, residents and visitors of Dubai can look forward to a rich array of cultural experiences, including comedy shows, musical tributes, theater productions, and community events as the city celebrates Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights.”

This year’s lineup of Diwali events has been organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, according to a WAM report.

Fireworks displays are set to light up the city’s skies to signal the start of the festivities, with shows taking place at Al Seef on October 25 and at Global Village from October 25 to 26 and November 1 to 2, all at 9pm.

Al Seef will host “Noor Festival of Lights” from October 25 to 27. The three-day cultural event will feature various activities, including puppet processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, and traditional Indian delicacies.

“Deepavali Utsav 2024” is also slated for October 26 at Etisalat Academy. The event will showcase Indian folk dance performances; a funfair with games, rides, and activities for all ages; and will offer a variety of Indian delicacies from food stalls as well.

“Deep Utsav 2024,” on the other hand, will be held at Glendale International School, Oud Metha on October 27, featuring entertainment and activities for all ages and communities, with games, competitions, and kids’ activities.

Meanwhile, from October 28 to November 3, Global Village will celebrate Diwali with Rangoli art painting and Main Stage performances, all complementing the spectacular fireworks display. Its India Pavilion will present “Festival of Lights Market,” offering a Diwali shopping experience.