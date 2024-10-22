Chelsea Manalo departs for Los Angeles ahead of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico

Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe Philippines 2024, was emotional at NAIA Terminal 1 on Monday evening as she departed for Los Angeles, USA, on her way to Mexico for the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Manalo will stay in LA for a brief period before heading to Mexico on October 29.

Traveling with her is Miss Universe Philippines National Director Jonas Gaffud. At the airport to see her off were her parents and designer Manny Halasan, who created her gowns and national costumes for the competition.

“Manny is here with me. He’s going to be the one designing everything that I’ll be wearing from preliminaries to, of course, the finals night,” Manalo shared.

Both Manalo and Gaffud expressed their excitement about showcasing Halasan’s creations in Mexico. The Bulacan beauty brought 10 pieces of luggage and boxes filled with essentials for her journey.

Manalo also highlighted the “Filipino spirit” as supporters chanted her name during the send-off, saying it would be part of her “baon” (essentials) for the competition.

Confident in her preparation, she noted that she’s already at her peak.

“There is no right time to peak. I always believe that we have it within us. You just have to keep on your A-game,” Manalo said.

Grateful for the support from Gaffud and the Miss Universe Philippines organization, Manalo reflected on her journey, recalling how it began with just her parents and Halasan by her side.

“I started Miss Universe with only a team of two, my mom and dad, and Manny Halasan. As time went on, less than 10% believed in me. Now, I have a whole team supporting me to get to LA and Mexico — grabe,” she said. “I can already feel the support. Mahal na mahal ko kayo. Ilalaban ko kayo sa Mexico.”

Manalo will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2024 competition in Mexico, with the finals set for November 16, where she will compete for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.